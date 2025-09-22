Punjab seeks six-month extension from Centre to verify NFSA beneficiaries amid flood crisis; Congress criticises CM Mann

CHANDIGARH: Even after issuing a notification following the Union Government’s flagging of ‘suspicious beneficiaries’ under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) scheme, the AAP-led Punjab government will now proceed to verify ration cards. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today stated that the state has sought six months’ time from the Centre in light of the recent floods to complete the verification process. Meanwhile, the Congress party has criticised CM Mann’s decision.

The notification issued by the state government on 19 September this year, titled Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria for Identification of Beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, 2013 / Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, outlines the parameters for beneficiary eligibility.

Under the exclusion criteria, the notification states that all income taxpayers, all Goods and Services Tax (GST) registrants, all service tax payers, all professional tax payers, households owning more than 2.5 acres of fertile land or more than five acres of barren land, any household owning a motorised four-wheeler or air conditioners, and any household that owns and operates a registered enterprise are to be excluded. Families of all government employees (except contractual, work-charged, or daily wage workers) of the Government of India, state governments, Union Territories, or their boards and corporations are also excluded.