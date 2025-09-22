Rat on board causes nearly three-hour delay for Indigo flight at Kanpur airport

LUCKNOW: An Indigo flight from Kanpur to Delhi was delayed by nearly three hours on Sunday due to the presence of a rat inside the aircraft. The flight, scheduled to depart from Chakeri Airport in Kanpur at 2:55 pm, had completed its incoming journey from Delhi when crew members and passengers spotted the rat moving around the cabins inside the plane.

Several passengers, particularly women, panicked and raised an alarm. The cabin crew quickly intervened, deboarding all 140 passengers from the 189-seater flight and moving them to the airport lounge due to safety concerns.

According to Chakeri Airport Director Sanjay Kumar, the airport authorities decided not to allow the aircraft to depart until the rodent was found and the aircraft was declared safe. The airline’s technical and ground staff immediately launched a full-scale search.

The search to locate the rodent continued for approximately one and a half hours. The flight, initially expected to land in Delhi by 4:10 pm, departed Kanpur at 6:03 pm and reached its destination by 7:16 pm.