Ruckus during procession in Uttarakhand, seven arrested

RUDRAPUR: Seven people, including the main accused, were arrested on Monday for allegedly holding an unauthorised religious procession, attacking police personnel and vandalising government vehicles in Kashipur, Udham Singh Nagar district, officials said.

They said that at about 8 pm on Sunday night, at Alikhan Chowk in the Bansfodan area of Kashipur, some people suddenly started taking out a procession towards Valmiki Basti, carrying banners with the words 'I Love Mohammad' and shouting slogans.

They said that the crowd created a ruckus when the procession started swelling.

The police tried to stop it, but they were attacked with sticks and stones, and government vehicles were vandalised. During this, Sub-Inspector Anil Joshi was also assaulted.

Udham Singh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manikant Mishra inspected the scene the same night and, based on footage from nearby CCTV cameras and videos taken from mobile phones, directed the police to identify the rioters and ensure their immediate arrest.