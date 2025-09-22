Somalia-bound cargo ship catches fire on Gujarat coast; no casualties reported

AHMEDABAD: A Jamnagar-based cargo ship, PDI 1383 Haridasran, loaded with 950 tonnes of rice and 78 tonnes of sugar caught fire at Porbandar Port, Gujarat, on Monday morning.

No casualties were reported as all 14 crew members were safely evacuated after the rescue and firefighting operations.

Within moments, thick smoke and raging flames engulfed the ship, visible from a distance, raising alarm across the port.

With lives secured, the burning vessel was tugged away from the port into open waters to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby ships and infrastructure.

Firefighters battled the fire at sea, but the ship sustained extensive damage, leaving its future uncertain.

Authorities have begun a probe to determine the cause of the fire. Relief teams continue cooling operations to prevent a flare-up.