'Something big, but not huge': Veteran US trade negotiator's prediction on deal with India

Having led past trade negotiations with India, what institutional or strategic challenges continue to prevent the two countries from achieving a comprehensive trade agreement?

The challenges aren’t new for the most part. Trade barriers are what make trade negotiations hard – identifying them, coming up with a strategy to get results on them, and then executing. It’s never easy. Commitments that require changes in laws are an obvious example. Any trade barrier tied to doing something that is politically costly to change will always be hard to agree on.

With India continuing to import Russian oil despite the penalty tariff, could this realistically impact ongoing trade talks, or is it more of a political pressure point?

It has already impacted ongoing trade talks. They stopped for a good period while the emotional side took over in state relations between the United States and India. So it seems that an understanding on Russian oil purchases will have to come first or before announcement of any trade deal.

Compared to your time as USTR, how has India’s negotiating style or trade strategy evolved especially under the current government’s push for self-reliance? And how has negotiating by the US changed under Trump 2.0?

India has gained a lot more experience in negotiating with important economies and getting impressive results. The U.S. negotiators seem motivated to get the job done – conclude agreements – but the agenda has been a bit unrealistic.