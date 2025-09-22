Speeding Lamborghini car crashes into Coastal Road divider in Mumbai; no casualty

MUMBAI: A speeding Lamborghini car rammed into divider on Coastal Road in Mumbai on Sunday, police said, adding that the driver escaped unhurt in the incident which was caught on camera.

Prima facie, the police suspect that the wet road led to the accident, as there was a downpour in the city.

The 52-year-old driver, Atish Shah, who was on his way to Colaba in south Mumbai, lost control of the wheels, and as a result, the car skidded on the road and rammed into the divider.

The front side of the car was damaged in the accident. The damaged car was later towed away from the road, the official said.

Atish Shah is a resident of Nepean Sea Road.

Police have asked the RTO to examine the car for possible mechanical failure, even as preliminary assessment suggests the wet road surface caused the accident.