TNIE EXCLUSIVE | Afghan teen stowaway in rear wheel well survives flight to Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a daring but reckless act, a 13-year-old boy from Afghanistan clandestinely stowed away on a flight to India on Sunday by hiding in the rear wheel well of an aircraft.

The teenager survived the 94-minute journey and ‘landed’ safely at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport in stable physical condition, four sources familiar with the incident told this newspaper.

The incident occurred on flight RQ4401, operated by Afghanistan’s KAM Air.

According to flightradar24.com, the Airbus A340 departed Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul at 8:46 am IST and landed at Terminal 3 at 10:20 am. A security source said the boy, clad in a kurta and pyjama, intended to sneak into Iran but boarded the wrong flight. The teenager admitted to tailgating passengers at Kabul airport to access the flight, then hid in the wheel well during boarding. “This raises serious concerns about the security screening processes at Kabul airport,” the source noted.