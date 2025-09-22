UP government issues GO against caste columns in police records, caste-based political rallies

LUCKNOW: Days after the Allahabad High Court sought curbs on caste glorification and a bar on mentioning of the caste of the accused in police records, the UP government issued a GO announcing changes in the performa of the FIR, other related police records.

Through the government order, the authorities are now prohibited of the use of caste names on vehicles, boards, or stickers to earmark colonies or areas where a certain caste majority resides.

The police and district administration have also been told to keep a close watch on social media and crack down on efforts to either praise a certain caste or to use caste to create public discord.

The orders have to be implemented with immediate effect.

Moreover, the state government has also prohibited caste-based political rallies, stating that they were a threat to 'public order' and 'national unity' -- a step likely to have far-reaching political implications with the UP state assembly election due in 2027.

Citing a September 16 Allahabad High Court order, the GO issued late Sunday evening by officiating Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar to all the district magistrates, secretaries, and heads of police across State and districts, said caste-based rallies organised for political purposes promoted caste conflict in society.

The 10-point Government Order included directives to issue challans to vehicles bearing caste names, slogans and stickers under relevant sections of the Central Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

However, the FIR related to criminal offences registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act has been kept out of the ambit of the GO.

Interestingly, the order would have an impact on political gatherings of caste based parties, including Apna Dal (S), led by Kurmis, NISHAD party or Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party, led by Rajbhars.