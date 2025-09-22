Vikramaditya Singh, HP minister and scion of Rampur-Bushahr royal family, ties knot with long-time friend

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister and scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Vikramaditya Singh, tied the knot with his long-time acquaintance Amreen Sekhon.
Sekhon is an Assistant Professor at Panjab University.
Anand Karaj, the wedding ritual, took place at the Sector 11 Gurdwara as per Sikh traditions. Both families were present in the event, after which they reportedly left for Hotel Lalit.
Vikramaditya was dressed in a pastel pink sherwani, paired with a bright orange and pink turban. He carried a traditional kalgi and a ceremonial sword with him. Amreen wore a heavily embroidered peach-toned lehenga with golden bridal kalire dangling from her hands, completing her traditional look.
Expressing gratitude to well-wishers and thanking everyone for their support and warm wishes, Singh said, "This marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life.’’ Amreen Sekhon stood beside him with her face partially covered with a traditional ‘ghoonghat’.
When asked whether the newlyweds had made any promises or commitments to each other, Singh chose not to elaborate.
Born on October 17, 1989, Singh is the son of the late Virbhadra Singh who was a six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. His mother, Pratibha Singh, is the president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).
He carries forward the family’s political legacy and is presently the MLA from Shimla Rural constituency and minister of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu cabinet.
In last year’s Lok Sabha elections, Singh contested from the Mandi constituency, but was defeated by actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.
An alumnus of Bishop Cotton School in Shimla, Singh had done his graduation in History in 2011 from Hansraj College of Delhi University and completed his post-graduation in History in 2016. He is also a national-level trap shooter, having won a bronze medal in 2007.
Amreen Sekhon, daughter of Sardar Jotinder Singh Sekhon and Opinder Kaur, has done double master’s degrees in English and Psychology, along with a PhD in Psychology. She is presently posted as an Assistant Professor at Panjab University.
The royal family of Rampur-Bushahr has ties with Sikh families, as Vikramaditya’s sister, Aparajita Singh, is wedded into the Patiala royal family. She is married to Angad Singh, the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.
Notably, in 2019, Vikramaditya Singh had married princess Sudarshana Chundawat of Amet in Rajasthan and divorced her last year in November.