Vikramaditya Singh, HP minister and scion of Rampur-Bushahr royal family, ties knot with long-time friend

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister and scion of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family, Vikramaditya Singh, tied the knot with his long-time acquaintance Amreen Sekhon.

Sekhon is an Assistant Professor at Panjab University.

Anand Karaj, the wedding ritual, took place at the Sector 11 Gurdwara as per Sikh traditions. Both families were present in the event, after which they reportedly left for Hotel Lalit.

Vikramaditya was dressed in a pastel pink sherwani, paired with a bright orange and pink turban. He carried a traditional kalgi and a ceremonial sword with him. Amreen wore a heavily embroidered peach-toned lehenga with golden bridal kalire dangling from her hands, completing her traditional look.

Expressing gratitude to well-wishers and thanking everyone for their support and warm wishes, Singh said, "This marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life.’’ Amreen Sekhon stood beside him with her face partially covered with a traditional ‘ghoonghat’.

When asked whether the newlyweds had made any promises or commitments to each other, Singh chose not to elaborate.