With 42 squadrons, IAF weighs more firepower for two-front war

NEW DELHI: Forty-two combat squadrons may not be enough to handle the likely two-front war, given the rapid technological changes and the increasing number of platforms being added to the military services of both China and Pakistan, sources in the Indian Air Force (IAF) said on Sunday.

With the pressure of future two-front war scenarios, major discussions are underway regarding the evaluation and accretion of the capabilities and re-orbatting the force.

“42 Combat Squadrons may not be able to meet the requirement to handle the two-front wars with the way technology is changing fast in conjunction with the number of platforms being added into the services of both China and Pakistan”, affirmed the sources in the know of the things.

A two-front war is in the context of the anticipated need for simultaneous deployment against the PLA Air Force (PLAAF) and Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Re-orbatting here refers to the reorganising and redeploying of the existing troops and equipment to meet the requirements of the new tactical and strategic requirement. Accretion is being planned towards adding new capabilities and weapons and equipment, the sources said.

The Chinese have already started working on their Sixth Generation fighter, post the induction of fifth generation fighters operationalised in the PLAAF. In June, the Pakistan government had talked about inducting 40 J-35 fifth-generation fighter jets.

India is nearly a decade away from inducting its first fifth generation combat jets.