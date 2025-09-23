100% rainfall for 20 Maharashtra dists, crops damaged

MUMBAI: Farmers of Maharashtra bore the brunt of excess rainfall this season, as 20 districts received more than 100% rainfall. Over 63 lakh acres of standing crops have been damaged. The government is yet to assess the total damage.

Agriculture minister Duttatray Bharane said, “The government has released financial assistance for crop loss to farmers. The funds will be directly credited intofarmers’ accounts from next week.”

The state agriculture department said the 20 districts are Thane, Palghar, Solapur, Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Buldhana, Akola, Wasim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli.