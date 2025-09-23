24-year-old youth stabbed to death in Gujarat, female friend injured; accused arrested

AHMEDABAD: The accused, Vipul Parmar, brutally stabbed 24-year-old youth Vaibhav Manwani to death and injured his female friend during a late-night birthday celebration. The injured is admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Crime Branch cracked the case after an intense manhunt involving five teams and arrested the accused.

Driven by anger and mental instability over his failed marriage prospects, Parmar targeted couples to rob and kill.

The nightmare unfolded at 1:15 am on September 20, when the duo was sitting inside a car near Ambapur, close to Adalaj. Out of the shadows emerged a knife-wielding stranger, demanding cash and valuables. When Vaibhav resisted, the attacker unleashed a frenzied assault, stabbing him multiple times before turning on the woman.

The assailant fled with their car, mobile phones, and cash.