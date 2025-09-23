24-year-old youth stabbed to death in Gujarat, female friend injured; accused arrested

AHMEDABAD: The accused, Vipul Parmar, brutally stabbed 24-year-old youth Vaibhav Manwani to death and injured his female friend during a late-night birthday celebration. The injured is admitted to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.
Crime Branch cracked the case after an intense manhunt involving five teams and arrested the accused.
Driven by anger and mental instability over his failed marriage prospects, Parmar targeted couples to rob and kill.
The nightmare unfolded at 1:15 am on September 20, when the duo was sitting inside a car near Ambapur, close to Adalaj. Out of the shadows emerged a knife-wielding stranger, demanding cash and valuables. When Vaibhav resisted, the attacker unleashed a frenzied assault, stabbing him multiple times before turning on the woman.
The assailant fled with their car, mobile phones, and cash.
But his escape was short-lived the stolen car broke down just a short distance away, forcing him to abandon it and disappear into the darkness. Five teams of the Gujarat Crime Branch swung into action, combing through CCTV footage and informers’ networks.
Their relentless pursuit led to the arrest of Vipul Parmar, a repeat offender with a disturbing psychological profile.
According to police sources, Parmar specifically targeted young couples near secluded spots like the canal.
Parmar had registered himself on matrimonial sites and even contacted a girl, but his mother opposed the match. This rejection, coupled with a troubled childhood where his stepmother mistreated him after his parents separated, festered into rage.
“He would attack any couple he saw together, driven by hatred and frustration. His primary aim was robbery, but his anger made his crimes gruesome,” a Police official said.
Parmar had earlier served jail time for other offences and was out on bail when he struck again.
Vaibhav’s death has shocked Gandhinagar, especially as the investigation revealed that Parmar had been prowling the area for weeks, hunting for targets.
Police are now probing his involvement in other unsolved robberies and attacks in the region.