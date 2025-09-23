All women cop team conducts first-ever encounter with wanted criminal in Ghaziabad

LUCKNOW: In a first, a team of female police officers conducted their first-ever encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and arrested a wanted criminal after a brief chase and gunfight near Lohia Nagar late on Monday night.

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Jitendra, son of Nandkishore, and a resident of Sector-9, Vijay Nagar, is a known history-sheeter with over 10 cases of theft and robbery registered against him.

Following a tip-off, Jitendra was intercepted during a routine night checking operation led by SHO Mahila Thana, Ritu Tyagi, along with two women sub-inspectors – Vineeta Yadav and Bhuvneshwari Singh-- and two women head constables – Mamata Kumari and Neetu Singh.

Jitendra, who was on a two-wheeler, however, tried to escape and lost control of the scooter and fell. As he tried to escape on foot, he opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol. In retaliatory firing, he was injured on his leg and arrested.