All women cop team conducts first-ever encounter with wanted criminal in Ghaziabad

LUCKNOW: In a first, a team of female police officers conducted their first-ever encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and arrested a wanted criminal after a brief chase and gunfight near Lohia Nagar late on Monday night.
According to police sources, the accused, identified as Jitendra, son of Nandkishore, and a resident of Sector-9, Vijay Nagar, is a known history-sheeter with over 10 cases of theft and robbery registered against him.
Following a tip-off, Jitendra was intercepted during a routine night checking operation led by SHO Mahila Thana, Ritu Tyagi, along with two women sub-inspectors – Vineeta Yadav and Bhuvneshwari Singh-- and two women head constables – Mamata Kumari and Neetu Singh.
Jitendra, who was on a two-wheeler, however, tried to escape and lost control of the scooter and fell. As he tried to escape on foot, he opened fire on the police with a country-made pistol. In retaliatory firing, he was injured on his leg and arrested.
The women officers carried the criminal on their shoulders, placed him in a police vehicle, and rushed him to MMG District Hospital, Ghaziabad, for treatment.
Commissioner of Police J Ravinder Goud praised the bravery of the women officers. During interrogation, he confessed to stealing bikes and scooters from the Delhi-NCR region. He also said that he used to snatch phones and other items. The police seized his pistol and the scooter. They also recovered a phone and a tablet from him, which he claimed to have stolen on Sunday. Jitendra also said the two-wheeler he was riding was stolen from Delhi last year.