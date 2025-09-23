Allahabad High Court stays EOW probe into 558 aided madrasas in UP

It was submitted before the court that under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the functions of the commission are specifically enumerated.

It was further submitted that Section 36 of the Act clearly provided that the commission shall not inquire into any matter after the expiry of one year from the date on which the alleged act constituting a violation of human rights was said to have been committed.

It was also submitted before the court that under Section 12-A, the commission may inquire suo motu, or on a petition presented by a victim or any person on his behalf, or on the basis of any direction or order of any court.

However, in the present case, none of the conditions stipulated under Section 12-A is attracted.

The petition further urged that the complaint is silent regarding the date of the alleged act constituting a violation of human rights, and since the averments made therein are vague and do not disclose any specific date, it is not possible to ascertain whether the complaint was filed within one year from the date of the alleged violation.

Hence, it is submitted that the entire exercise undertaken by the commission is without jurisdiction. The court directed respondents to file their respective replies within four weeks.