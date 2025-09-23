BTC elections peaceful with 72% turnout

GUWAHATI: The Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam saw high voter turnout on Monday for elections to the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). By 4:30 pm, 72.61% of the polling had been recorded, and officials stated that more voters were still in line. A total of 26,58,153 people, including 13,34,600 women, were eligible to vote. No untoward incidents were reported during polling.

The BTC administers the five districts of Kokrajhar, Baksa, Chirang, Tamulpur, and Udalguri. BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) cast his vote at Souraguri LP School in Goibari constituency. He posted on X: “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all citizens of BTR for participating in this grand democratic process with such enthusiasm. Our journey of peace, unity, and progress will continue uninterrupted.”

The main rival, Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), led by Hagrama Mohilary, ruled BTR for 17 years until 2020. After voting, Mohilary said, “The BPF will get a clear majority because people have their trust and faith in our leadership.”

Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma told the citizens, “Your one vote makes all the difference and is the key to a thriving and developed BTR.”