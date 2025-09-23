Buy & sell swadeshi for self-reliant India: Modi

GUWAHATI: PM Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong appeal to the people from Itanagar to “buy Swadeshi” and “sell Swadeshi,” underlining that self-reliance was the only way to make India a developed nation.

At a public meeting in the Arunachal Pradesh capital after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore, the prime minister said the nation had entered a decisive phase.

“India will become developed only when it is self-dependent. For India to become self-dependent, the Swadeshi mantra is imperative. It is the call of time that we embrace Swadeshi. Buy and sell only that which is manufactured in the country. Garv se kahen, yeh swadeshi hai,” he told the crowd.

He said adopting this path would not only strengthen the nation but also accelerate the growth of Arunachal Pradesh and the entire Northeast.

As part of his visit, Modi interacted with local taxpayers, traders and industry representatives to hear their views on the impact of GST rate rationalisation. He described the reforms as “next generation,” saying they were designed to ease lives and reduce financial burdens on families.

“Essential items, such as kitchen supplies, educational materials for children, and footwear and clothing, have become more affordable,” he said.

Modi said that despite challenges over the years, his government had consistently lowered income tax rates and expanded the range of goods exempted from taxation. “Many items have become tax-free, and taxes on other goods have been significantly reduced,” he said.