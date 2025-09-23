CM Fadnavis should step up to bridge differences among communities: Sharad Pawar on quota row

PUNE: Amid the quota tussle in Maharashtra, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should take the lead in resolving the bitterness among various communities.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar claimed an atmosphere of conflict between Marathas and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was being deliberately created.

On September 2, the state government issued a resolution (GR) on the Hyderabad Gazette, and announced the formation of a committee to facilitate the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates to the Maratha community members who are able to produce documentary evidence recognising them as Kunbis in the past.

The government's decision came after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange staged a hunger strike for five days in Mumbai.

There has been growing restlessness among OBCs after the state social justice and special assistance department issued the GR.

Asked about the quota issue and the growing rift between Marathas and OBCs in the state, Pawar said the government must work to reduce bitterness between the communities.