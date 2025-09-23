CPI raises serious concerns over GST 2.0 reforms, flood relief, and calls for universal health care

NEW DELHI: The 25th Party Congress of the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Tuesday expressed serious concerns regarding the recently announced Goods and Services Tax (GST) 2.0 reforms, which came into effect on 22 September. One of the key resolutions adopted by the party Congress, held in Chandigarh, noted that without a credible compensation mechanism, a more progressive tax structure, and transparent governance, GST 2.0 risks repeating the shortcomings of the original rollout, achieving only partial administrative efficiency at the expense of fiscal stability, economic equity, and federal harmony.

“Evidence indicates that lower- and middle-income households bear a disproportionately high share of the GST burden, as they spend a larger portion of their income on goods and services subject to taxation,” the party stated.

The resolution highlighted fiscal sustainability as a major concern under GST 2.0.

While the rationalisation of slabs simplifies the structure, it is projected to result in a significant annual revenue shortfall, it added.