ED raids multiple locations in Jharkhand, Delhi over alleged land scam

RANCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at six locations in Ranchi and three in Delhi in connection with a land scam case. The team conducted simultaneous raids at Kanke Resort, Kadru, Ashok Nagar, and Sukhdev Nagar areas in Kanke.

According to ED sources, the officials reached various locations early in the morning, surrounded the premises, and started a thorough investigation of the documents. The raids are said to be carried out at premises linked to individuals involved in land dealings.

According to sources, ED's action is related to disputed land in Chama Mouza, Kanke block. This land is considered tribal under the CNT Act, but was allegedly purchased and sold through forged documents. According to allegations, accused persons, in conspiracy with Circle Officers, "forged" the land records and sold them and earned "proceeds of crime".

In July 2024, the ED also verified this land and visited the regional office and Kanke Resort to examine the documents. Statements were also taken from people at that time.

Several accused, including land mafia Kamlesh Kumar Singh and owner of Kanke Resort, BK Singh, are named in this highly controversial land scam. The investigating agency believes that the illegal purchase and sale of land was attempted to be legitimized through money laundering.

Reportedly, ED has recovered several important documents during the raid. The initial investigation has uncovered some crucial clues, based on which further action will be taken. Currently, ED team is investigating transactions involving land dealers, builders, and the accused. It is believed that many prominent names linked to this scam may emerge in the coming days.

