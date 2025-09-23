ED widens probe in illegal betting apps scam case

NEW DELHI: Robin Uthappa, ex-Indian cricket player, on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with a probe linked to the controversial online betting platform 1xBet, officials said.

According to the officials, 39-year-old Uthappa arrived at the ED’s headquarters at around 11 am, where his statement was recorded.

The officials said the questioning mostly focused on his association with 1xBet, including the nature of the contract, payment modes and whether he was aware of the app’s alleged illegal activities.

Over the past few weeks, the agency has questioned several high-profile individuals.