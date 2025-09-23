Education ministry launches Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a groundbreaking nationwide innovation movement set to engage students across schools throughout India.
The movement is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and the All India Council for Technical Education. The jingle and the logo of Viksit Bharat Buildathon was also launched.
Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “The largest-ever school hackathon, Viksit Bharat Buildathon, would further strengthen the culture of innovation at the grassroots by encouraging students to ideate and build products on four themes - Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, and Samriddhi.”
Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, highlighted the significance of the hackathon in fostering student innovation across India.
The Buildathon aims to celebrate young problem-solvers on national and global platforms. It builds on the success of the School Innovation Marathon 2024, which led to programs like the Student Innovator Programme (SIP) and Student Entrepreneurship Programme (SEP), along with patents and startup ventures from Atal Tinkering Labs.
The process and timeline:
Students will have a window from September 23 to October 6 to register on the Viksit Bharat Buildathon portal (https://vbb.mic.gov.in/). This will be followed by a preparation period for schools, from October 6 to October 13, in which teachers will guide student teams through the registration process on the portal.
The release said,”Students will then submit their ideas and prototypes on the portal. The core of the Buildathon, the Live Synchronized Innovation Event, will be held on October 13. Following the event, students will submit their final entries from October 13 to October 31.”
A panel of experts will then evaluate the submissions over a two-month period, from November 1 to December 31. The culmination will be in January 2026 with the announcement of the results and the felicitation of the top 1,000+ winners.