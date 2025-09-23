Education ministry launches Vikasit Bharat Buildathon 2025

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday launched the Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025, a groundbreaking nationwide innovation movement set to engage students across schools throughout India.

The movement is being organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and the All India Council for Technical Education. The jingle and the logo of Viksit Bharat Buildathon was also launched.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “The largest-ever school hackathon, Viksit Bharat Buildathon, would further strengthen the culture of innovation at the grassroots by encouraging students to ideate and build products on four themes - Vocal for Local, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, and Samriddhi.”

Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, highlighted the significance of the hackathon in fostering student innovation across India.