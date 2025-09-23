Heavy rains, dam discharge trigger flood-like situation in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region

CHHATRAPATHI SAMBHAJINAGAR: A flood-like situation arose along the banks of the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts on Tuesday after heavy rainfall and water discharge from dams, officials said.

Heavy rains lashed the catchment areas of Jayakwadi dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Majalgaon in Beed, both located in the Marathwada region, since Monday night.

"It was like a cloud burst in some of these areas," a revenue official said.

The two dams were almost full, and water discharge was underway from them due to continuous inflow, he said.

Javlala and Ramoda areas in the catchment of Majalgaon dam received 160 mm and 120 mm rainfall, respectively, since Monday night, the official said.

The areas of Gangapur (46 mm), Paithan (92 mm) and Bhendala (52 mm), in the catchment area of Jayakwadi dam, also received rains, he said.

Therefore, water discharge from the Jayakwadi and Majalgaon dams into the Godavari river reached 1.03 lakh cusec (cubic foot per second) and 1.15 lakh cusec, respectively, on Tuesday morning, he said.

Moreover, excess rainfall was recorded in Ghansawangi and Ambad talukas of Jalna and Gevrai taluka in Beed, the official said.

This led to swelling of the Godavari river and a flood-like situation at several villages in Chhatrapati Sambajinagar, Jalna and Beed districts, he added.