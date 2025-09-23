In a 1st, AI-enabled centre to come up at Betla National Park in Jharkhand

“The concept of nature experience is an effort to bring animal movement in the entire ecosystem, whether it is animal movement or it is food sharing activities or bird calls, to the people using modern technologies,” said Jena. The visitors will hear the echo of waterfalls, feel the breeze and even see a herd of elephants running toward them; they will also be able to watch a lion hunting,” he said. The centre will feature technology that will bring nature to life within the hall.

While several centres in the country offer various types of presentations, the one being developed in Betla will be different. “The concept of nature interpretation is not new and existed in Betla since 1970s. However, this is the first attempt to develop it on a high-tech level,” said the Deputy Director. He added that it will also be a significant hub for researchers and nature lovers.

According to Jena, the theme of the centre is “Threads of Nature,” to convey that nature and humans are not separate.