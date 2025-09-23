Jharkhand minority commission takes cognisance of right-wing outfits 'questioning' nun, tribal minors

JAMSHEDPUR: The Jharkhand State Minority Commission (JSMC) on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the alleged questioning by a Hindu outfit of a nun and 19 tribal minors at a railway station for about five hours on "suspicion of human trafficking and religious conversion", an official said.

Members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad had allegedly questioned the catholic nun and tribal children over religious conversion at Tatanagar railway station on Friday night after they deboarded the South Bihar Express.

JSMC vice-chairman Pranesh Solomon told PTI that they have taken up the "serious" issue of harassment of minorities by alleged right-wing outfits at the Tatanagar Station.

"We came to know about the detention of the Catholic nun and the minor boys and girls by the Railway Police through the media.

We will be writing to the district commissioner, senior superintendent of police (SSP) and the Railway Police to furnish the reasons for the detention of the nun and the minors even after not finding any valid reasons for the charges labelled against them by some right-wing outfits," the official said.

"Our team would be visiting Jamshedpur (Tatanagar is the railway station for Jamshedpur city in East Singhbhum) in the last week of September and meeting the officials concerned and the Catholic institution officials who had organised the skill development training session," Pranesh Solomon added.