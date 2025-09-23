Manish Tewari says entitlement is no longer acceptable to Gen X, Y, Z; BJP calls Rahul as 'ultimate' nepokid

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday referred to the recent toppling of governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal and the recent protests in the Philippines to say that "entitlement is no longer acceptable to Gen X, Y, Z".

In his post, Tewari wrote, "The toppling of - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka in July 2023, Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in July 2024, KP Sharma Oli in Nepal in September 2025 and now the protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in the Philippines have one word written over them - ENTITLEMENT IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE TO GEN X, Y, Z.

He also said, "Watch for my piece on 'The Social Media Trends' that toppled or are challenging 'DYNASTS'. Study #nepokids or #TrillionPesoMarch in the meantime."

Tewari cited media reports on the recent protests in Philippines erupting over flood control fraud.

The BJP latched on to Tewari's use of words like "#nepokids" in his post on X to say, "Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, member of the G-23 rebel group, takes aim at Rahul Gandhi - the ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics."

The remarks of Tewari were used by the BJP to attack the Congress, with its leader Amit Malviya terming Gandhi as the "ultimate 'Nepokid' of Indian politics and Sambit Patra saying people of the country have already removed the "nepokid" in 2014.