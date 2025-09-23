MHA notifies tasks to ministries to monitor, manage different disaster situations

NEW DELHI: In a bid to effectively mitigate and manage different kinds of disasters, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a notification assigning different ministries and departments to act as nodal agency.

The ministries would work on monitoring, issuing early warning, prevention, mitigation and preparedness, to ensure zero or minimum inconvenience and casualties due to such hazards.

The notification, a copy of which is with TNIE, signed by Joint Secretary Dr Rajesh Gupta, formalises a coordinated disaster management framework across India, ensuring that ministries are accountable for doing the required jobs specific to various natural and man-made hazards.

As per the notification, while avalanches, oil spills are assigned to the Ministry of Defence to handle, the Ministry of Earth Sciences will provide early warning for the cold wave, cyclone, tornado, earthquake, heat wave, lightning, tsunami, hailstorms and heavy rainfall.