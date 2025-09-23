Mob assaults doctor, protests in Imphal hospital

GUWAHATI: Doctors, nurses, staff, and students of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Manipur’s capital, Imphal, on Monday staged a protest after a senior consultant of the hospital was assaulted and property vandalised by a mob following the death of a woman patient.

The Teachers’ and Medical Officers’ Association (TAMOA) of RIMS announced suspension of all services, including emergency, outpatient, routine surgeries, and post-mortem examinations in the state’s largest hospital, demanding “justice” and a safe working environment. Only the diagnosis and treatment of patients already admitted will continue.

The unrest broke out on Sunday after the death of ChingshubamOngbi Manju, 35, of LilongChajing, who reportedly developed complications following a surgical delivery. Angry relatives and locals gathered at the hospital, vandalised property, and assaulted a professor.

TAMOA condemned the incident and demanded immediate arrest and punishment of those involved in the attack. “We want legal reforms and assurance of safety for healthcare professionals,” the association said.