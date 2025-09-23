Political slugfest breaks out between BJP, TMC on social media over people's distress in Kolkata rains

KOLKATA: With large parts of Kolkata thoroughly inundated, public life brought to its knees and at least seven people electrocuted in the wake of widespread and torrential overnight downpour, a political slugfest broke out on social media between the BJP, the state's prime Opposition, and its ruling dispensation, the Trinamool Congress.

While the saffron party took to its social media handles to post pictures and videos of waterlogged streets of Kolkata and accused the TMC-run Kolkata Municipal Corporation of indulging in corruption, the ruling party slammed the BJP for "weaponising pain to spread hate".

"Durga Pujo celebrations are starting this week. Yet, due to Kolkata's extremely poor drainage system, Puja pandals are submerged under water. Years of anarchy under the CPI(M) and nearly 15 years of corruption in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under TMC have forced Bengalis to suffer even during their biggest festival, Durga Puja," a post on the X handle of BJP's Bengal unit, referring to a video of the thoroughly waterlogged Maniktala area in north Kolkata, read.