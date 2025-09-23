Floods submerge 16,000 acres along Punjab’s Indo-Pak border, farmers seek BSF support for desilting

“Floods occurred due to the rise in water levels of the Ravi and Sutlej rivers and caused extensive damage. Large amounts of sand and silt have accumulated in farmers’ fields, and in many places, new mounds and sandbanks have formed. Farmers now have to remove feet of silt and sand from their fields. At present, they are not allowed to use any machinery across the fence due to security reasons imposed by the BSF, and can only take their tractors and trolleys. We have requested BSF officials to allow the use of JCBs and other machinery to remove the silt, after the state government officials conduct a survey of the fields and grant permission. Time is very short, and we need to sow the next crop,” he said. He added that they have also requested that all gates at the BSF posts be opened, as usually only one or two gates are operational.

“The company commanders should be authorized to make decisions on a case-by-case basis, as routinely they say they have informed senior officers and are waiting for a reply,” he said.

Bhura claimed that approximately 16,000 acres of land out of the total 21,600 acres between the border fence on the Indian side and the zero line on the Indo-Pak international border in the six districts remain submerged due to the recent floods. The water is now receding, but the exact time it will take to clear is unknown. “Only a small pocket of land between Attari and Tarn Taran was not affected by the floods,” he said, adding that the final figure will only emerge after a special gardawari (survey) is conducted by the state government.