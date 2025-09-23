Floods submerge 16,000 acres along Punjab’s Indo-Pak border, farmers seek BSF support for desilting

CHANDIGARH: Approximately 16,000 acres of land out of the total 21,600 acres between the border fence on the Indian side and the zero line on the Indo-Pak international border across 220 villages in six districts — Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Ferozepur, and Fazilka — in Punjab were submerged in the recent floods.
Farmers whose land lies beyond the fence have urged the Border Security Force (BSF) to allow them to carry out desilting once the water recedes, as the time available to sow wheat is very limited. Currently, farmers are not permitted to perform any digging in their fields. They have also demanded that agricultural experts and farmers be consulted while drafting the new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for those who cultivate land across the international border fence.
Speaking to this newspaper, Surjit Singh Bhura, Vice President of the Punjab Border Kisan Welfare Society, said that he met DG BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary in Delhi yesterday and submitted a memorandum on behalf of the farmers. He requested that due to the floods in the state, border farmers in the six affected districts have suffered severe losses and are facing significant difficulties in farming.
“Floods occurred due to the rise in water levels of the Ravi and Sutlej rivers and caused extensive damage. Large amounts of sand and silt have accumulated in farmers’ fields, and in many places, new mounds and sandbanks have formed. Farmers now have to remove feet of silt and sand from their fields. At present, they are not allowed to use any machinery across the fence due to security reasons imposed by the BSF, and can only take their tractors and trolleys. We have requested BSF officials to allow the use of JCBs and other machinery to remove the silt, after the state government officials conduct a survey of the fields and grant permission. Time is very short, and we need to sow the next crop,” he said. He added that they have also requested that all gates at the BSF posts be opened, as usually only one or two gates are operational.
“The company commanders should be authorized to make decisions on a case-by-case basis, as routinely they say they have informed senior officers and are waiting for a reply,” he said.
Bhura claimed that approximately 16,000 acres of land out of the total 21,600 acres between the border fence on the Indian side and the zero line on the Indo-Pak international border in the six districts remain submerged due to the recent floods. The water is now receding, but the exact time it will take to clear is unknown. “Only a small pocket of land between Attari and Tarn Taran was not affected by the floods,” he said, adding that the final figure will only emerge after a special gardawari (survey) is conducted by the state government.
Bhura further stated that they have demanded that while drafting the new SOPs for farmers who cultivate land across the international border fence, agricultural experts and farmers should be consulted to prevent such hardships in the future.
It was also demanded that farmers be permitted to use an electric device to scare away animals coming from the Pakistan side, as these animals destroy their crops. The device delivers a shock without killing the animals. Additionally, farmers should be allowed to use the 14-foot path to access their fields through BSF gates.
Bhura claimed he was given a patient hearing and was assured of all possible help.