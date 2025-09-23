Punjab opposition leader Bajwa seeks clarity on SDRF funds amid controversy between AAP-led state govt and Centre

CHANDIGARH: Amid the ongoing controversy over the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), and the blame game between the AAP-led Punjab Government and the BJP-led Union Government, senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He has sought year-wise details of the SDRF released to Punjab and clarification regarding reports of discrepancies in the funds. A special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly has been convened from September 26 to discuss flood relief and rehabilitation-related issues.

In his letter to Finance Minister Sitharaman, Bajwa expressed deep concern over the glaring contradictions between statements made by the Prime Minister and those made by the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Punjab regarding the availability of funds under the SDRF.

“I write to you as Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Legislative Assembly to register my deep concern over the glaring contradiction between the statements of the Prime Minister and those of the Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Punjab regarding the availability of funds under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF),” the letter read.

It stated, “While announcing a grant of Rs 1,600 crore, the Prime Minister categorically stated that nearly Rs 12,000 crore were available with the State Government under accumulated SDRF balances from 2010 to 2025. In stark contrast, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema have claimed that only Rs 1,582 crore were received, of which Rs 649 crore have been spent during the AAP government’s tenure..."