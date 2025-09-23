Railway ministry approves Rajpura-Mohali line, proposes new Vande Bharat train for Punjab

NEW DELHI: After five decades of persistent demand, the Ministry of Railways has approved the long-awaited Rajpura–Mohali railway line in Punjab and proposed a new Vande Bharat train for the state as part of railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 25,000 crore currently under execution.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at Rail Bhawan, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw officially announced the Rajpura–Mohali railway line. He also revealed that a proposal for a new Vande Bharat Express, running from Firozpur Cantt to Delhi via Bathinda and Patiala, has been prepared and is expected to be approved soon by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Punjab has got nearly a 24 times hike in its budget allocation under the present government since 2014. Now, Punjab has got over Rs 5,000 crore of the Railway budget compared to earlier which used to be around Rs 225 crore before 2014. Now, PM Modi ji has increased the Railway budget 24 times from earlier," Vaishnaw said.

He explained that the new 18-kilometre railway line would connect Chandigarh via the Jalandhar route, significantly shortening the previously longer journey between the two locations. This new railway line will be constructed at a cost of Rs 443 crore.

The minister added that a new Vande Bharat train would soon be launched for Punjab. At present, five pairs of Vande Bharat trains are operating in the state. Additionally, one pair of Amrit Bharat trains is in service, covering six districts with eight unique stoppages.

Punjab has achieved 100% electrification of its 1,634 km railway track network, and 30 stations are currently being developed as Amrit Stations under a national modernisation scheme.

The Railway Minister also noted that since 2014, the Government of India has completed 10 mega railway projects, with seven more currently under execution.