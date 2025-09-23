Rain lashes parts of Jharkhand, yellow alert issued for four districts

RANCHI: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a 'yellow alert' for heavy rain in four districts of Jharkhand, which include East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, Simdega, and Saraikela-Kharsawan.

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy rain is expected in these districts, and residents have been advised to remain vigilant. Additionally, the same alert will remain in effect in seven other districts, including Ranchi, Khunti, and Gumla, until September 24.

A similar alert was issued for six districts from September 25th to 26th, the officials said.

According to the Deputy Director of the Ranchi Meteorological Center, Abhishek Anand, this rain is being caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. “For the next three days, light to moderate rain, with heavy rain at isolated places, is expected in southern and central Jharkhand." A particularly heavy spell of rain is expected across Jharkhand on September 25, he added.

However, another new low-pressure system is expected to form around September 25, but it will not have much impact on Jharkhand. Light to moderate rain has already started in the capital Ranchi on Tuesday morning. According to the Meteorological Department, the rain may intensify further on Wednesday.

It also said thunderstorms/lightning accompanied by gusty winds (max wind speed 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places over the state.