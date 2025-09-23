Rajasthan Congress MLA Dewasi alleges threats to family

JAIPUR: Congress MLA Ratan Dewasi has created quite a stir by posting a shocking message on social media, alleging that his family has been facing threats for years. In his statement, Dewasi claimed that a former minister of the previous government, his son, and several administrative officials were behind these threats.
Dewasi on Monday shared a post on X, "Is this the right time to safeguard your family? For years, my family has been facing threats from an ex-minister of the past government, along with his son and several officials. They are trying to harm my family with the help of certain people from Jalore, Sirohi, and trustees of the Sundha Mata temple."
Dewasi further added that despite these threats, his fight for the weaker sections of society and for a drug-free society would continue. “Time will tell. Not a long time, but I will speak a day later,” he said in the post.
Although Dewasi did not name anyone, the seriousness of his allegations drew attention because he tagged Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Congress, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, and Rajasthan Police, suggesting that the person he referred to could be a senior Congress leader.
When contacted by the media, Dewasi confirmed that his family and children had been stalked for a long time and were even subjected to personal remarks. However, he declined to reveal more details, saying: “I am currently out of town. I will explain the entire matter to the SP and the media after I return.” Asked to clarify who the former minister in question was, Dewasi said he would disclose it only later.
Ratan Dewasi was first elected as an MLA from Raniwada in 2008. He also served as Deputy Chief Whip in the Gehlot government. However, he lost the assembly elections in both 2013 and 2018, and later failed in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. In 2023, he returned to the assembly with a victory margin of around 22,000 votes.