Rajasthan Congress MLA Dewasi alleges threats to family

JAIPUR: Congress MLA Ratan Dewasi has created quite a stir by posting a shocking message on social media, alleging that his family has been facing threats for years. In his statement, Dewasi claimed that a former minister of the previous government, his son, and several administrative officials were behind these threats.

Dewasi on Monday shared a post on X, "Is this the right time to safeguard your family? For years, my family has been facing threats from an ex-minister of the past government, along with his son and several officials. They are trying to harm my family with the help of certain people from Jalore, Sirohi, and trustees of the Sundha Mata temple."

Dewasi further added that despite these threats, his fight for the weaker sections of society and for a drug-free society would continue. “Time will tell. Not a long time, but I will speak a day later,” he said in the post.