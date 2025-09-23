Shibu Soren’s biography to be taught in Jharkhand schools from next academic session

RANCHI: Ten chapters on the life of ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren will be included in school textbooks across seven different year groups, from Years 2 to 11, beginning from the next academic session.

As per the Jharkhand government’s decision, the biography of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren will be introduced in various subjects such as Hindi, Environmental Science, Social Studies, and Political Science. The material will be incorporated in Years 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11.

Following the demise of Shibu Soren, the School Education and Literacy Department in Jharkhand decided to include his life and contributions in the state’s school curriculum. According to officials, the course content will highlight his struggle, political journey, and dedication to social reform, especially for the tribal community.

Senior officials in the department have confirmed that the syllabus has already been prepared and will be implemented from the upcoming academic session. “Yes, the syllabus has already been prepared and it is to be implemented from the next session,” said an official.