Shibu Soren’s biography to be taught in Jharkhand schools from next academic session

RANCHI: Ten chapters on the life of ‘Dishom Guru’ Shibu Soren will be included in school textbooks across seven different year groups, from Years 2 to 11, beginning from the next academic session.
As per the Jharkhand government’s decision, the biography of Dishom Guru Shibu Soren will be introduced in various subjects such as Hindi, Environmental Science, Social Studies, and Political Science. The material will be incorporated in Years 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 11.
Following the demise of Shibu Soren, the School Education and Literacy Department in Jharkhand decided to include his life and contributions in the state’s school curriculum. According to officials, the course content will highlight his struggle, political journey, and dedication to social reform, especially for the tribal community.
Senior officials in the department have confirmed that the syllabus has already been prepared and will be implemented from the upcoming academic session. “Yes, the syllabus has already been prepared and it is to be implemented from the next session,” said an official.
According to departmental sources, Year 8 will receive the most extensive coverage, with three chapters dedicated to Shibu Soren. Year 6 will feature two chapters, while Years 2, 4, 7, 9, and 11 will each include one chapter.
In addition to the biography, Shibu Soren's 19-point programme has also been incorporated into the Political Science textbook for Year 11. This chapter aims to provide students with insights into the social reform plans and initiatives he championed for the upliftment of tribal communities.
The content will also cover Soren’s personal and political life, including his environmental efforts, anti-addiction campaigns, and livelihood initiatives.
The School Education and Literacy Department had earlier formed a seven-member committee to finalise the curriculum. Following government approval, the department has begun the process of integrating the content into the textbooks. The tender process for printing the revised books is expected to begin next month.
Some examples of the curriculum include:
Year 2: Introduction to Soren through the Hindi story Bahadur Shivalal.
Year 4: Focus on environmental commitment in Shibu Soren: Environmental Conservation.
Year 6: Social Studies chapter on his anti-addiction and livelihood initiatives.
Year 7: Hindi play titled Guruji’s Akil Akhara (Screenplay).
Year 8: Multiple chapters including Dishom Guru Shibu Soren (Brief Biography), Dishom Guru and Abua Raj, and Guruji’s Court – Warnings/Thoughts.
Year 9: Essay in Hindi titled Shibu Soren: Sentinel of Tribal Consciousness.
Year 11: Political Science chapter on Guruji’s Nineteen-Point Programme.
Through this move, the state government aims to ensure that young learners gain a comprehensive understanding of Shibu Soren’s lifelong dedication to tribal identity, environmental conservation, and social reform.