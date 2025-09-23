Suspense over Phytosaur fossil in Jaisalmer village

JAIPUR: Suspense and excitement continue to mount in Megha village in Fatehgarh subdivision of Jaisalmer district where ancient fossilised remains were recently unearthed near Harpal’s pond. During excavation, researchers found fossilised stones resembling wood along with a large vertebrate bone structure which has sparked intense speculation of a prehistoric creature dating back millions of years.

While Jaisalmer has yielded several important paleontological finds in the past, this latest discovery is being viewed as particularly significant. Initial assessments suggest the fossil belongs to a prehistoric reptile, with experts linking the find to the Late Triassic and Jurassic formations of the region.

While these remains were discovered by locals in end-August, a team of scientists from the JNV University in Jodhpur has collected the relevant samples. Local authorities have ensured that the entire area has been well-protected through barbed wires.

Fatehgarh SDM Bharat Gurjar confirmed that the remains discovered a few weeks ago have now been fully secured. “We have preserved the fossil and enclosed the site. A team from Jodhpur’s JNV University has already collected samples, and we have written to the Geological Survey of India (GSI). Only after GSI’s study will the age and classification of the fossil be officially confirmed,” he said.