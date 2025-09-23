Will assess flood damage to paddy, maize: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will form a team to assess the extent of damages due to floods and rainfall caused to kharif crops, particularly paddy and maize. However, the government has stated that overall production is not expected to decline despite reports of excess rainfall and flooding.

In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Agriculture Commissioner P.K. Singh acknowledged the damage but was unable to provide a precise estimate of its extent. He said the team would be constituted after September 30, the official end of the kharif season and the beginning of the rabi season.

Due to a surplus monsoon, total crop acreage has increased to 1,110 lakh hectares (lha). This increase is primarily attributed to paddy and maize. The paddy acreage has increased, and overall crop acreage has surpassed last year’s figures. However, certain areas have experienced floods and rainfall, which may have an impact.