Will assess flood damage to paddy, maize: Govt

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare will form a team to assess the extent of damages due to floods and rainfall caused to kharif crops, particularly paddy and maize. However, the government has stated that overall production is not expected to decline despite reports of excess rainfall and flooding.
In an exclusive interview with TNIE, Agriculture Commissioner P.K. Singh acknowledged the damage but was unable to provide a precise estimate of its extent. He said the team would be constituted after September 30, the official end of the kharif season and the beginning of the rabi season.
Due to a surplus monsoon, total crop acreage has increased to 1,110 lakh hectares (lha). This increase is primarily attributed to paddy and maize. The paddy acreage has increased, and overall crop acreage has surpassed last year’s figures. However, certain areas have experienced floods and rainfall, which may have an impact.
India has received 7.2% more rainfall than normal up to September 22. With the exception of states like Bihar and Assam, most of the country has experienced normal to above-normal rainfall. Floods have been reported in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, with Punjab receiving 48% and Haryana 36% more rainfall than normal, making them the worst-affected states in the country. Punjab and Haryana contribute significantly to the central grain pool, raising concerns among policymakers.
Regarding oilseeds, Singh acknowledged a reduction in sowing area but not in production. In the case of pulses, the sown area has remained the same as last year, although it is below the normal target.
“While the soybean area may decrease this year compared to last year, the quality of the crops is better, and total yield is expected to remain stable,” said Singh. He also stated that rabi sowing has commenced in Rajasthan, where the monsoon arrived early and retreated early.