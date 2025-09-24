19-year-old NEET qualifier in top percentile dies by suicide, cites wish to pursue business in note

A 20-year-old medical student, who had secured admission at AIIMS Gorakhpur after clearing the NEET exam, died by suicide in Chandrapur district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning. In a suicide note, the student stated that he did not want to pursue medicine, adding, “A businessman earns as much as a doctor”.

The deceased, identified as Anurag Anil Borkar, a resident of Nawargaon in Sindewahi taluka, was found hanging in his room by his mother around 4 am. The family was reportedly preparing to leave for Gorakhpur later that day to help him join the MBBS course.

Anurag had secured an All India Rank of 1,475 in NEET under the OBC category this year and had earned admission to AIIMS Gorakhpur. He had appeared for NEET twice; although he had qualified on his first attempt, he chose to try again to secure a seat at his preferred college.

According to an India Today report , a suicide note recovered from his room revealed his unwillingness to pursue MBBS. “I don’t want to do MBBS. A businessman earns as much as a doctor. I don’t want to go through five years of study and then an MD,” he wrote.

The report added that Sindewahi police station in-charge Kanchan Pandey confirmed the recovery of the note, stating, “We received information around 4 am that Anurag, son of Anil Borkar from Nawargaon, had hanged himself in his room. A team rushed to the spot and initiated proceedings. A suicide note has been seized, which indicates that he was unable to handle the pressure of continuing medical studies.”

The repor further added that neighbours described Anurag as a bright student from an accomplished family. His sister was the district topper in Class 12 exams last year, and the family was reportedly supportive of his academic pursuits

The police said further investigation into the incident is underway.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)