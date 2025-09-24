400-year-old Mancha Masjid in Ahmedabad set for partial demolition, Gujarat HC refuses stay plea

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court, rejecting the four-week stay plea by the Mansa Masjid Trust, has cleared the way for partial demolition of a 400-year-old mosque in Ahmedabad to widen a road. The court ruled that the project serves 'public interest'.

The trust had challenged the road-widening notice issued by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The notice had ordered the mosque authorities to peacefully vacate part of the premises in Saraspur to make way for a city development scheme.

The decision comes amid simmering tensions over earlier demolitions of historic Muslim religious sites in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district.

Justice Mauna M Bhatt, delivering the ruling, refused to stay the AMC’s order. The court also clarified that Waqf Act provisions do not apply in this case, as the Municipal Commissioner acted under special powers granted by the GPMC Act, rendering the plea legally 'untenable'.

The Mansa Masjid Trust, however, had strongly opposed the move. The petitioner’s advocate argued that an authorised trustee (Mutavali) of the Mansa Masjid Trust had filed the plea to challenge the AMC’s move to demolish a portion of the Mancha Masjid premises in Saraspur.

The mosque, believed to be around 400 years old, holds deep religious and cultural significance for the Muslim community, with its name recorded in official revenue records.

Over centuries, the masjid has been reconstructed and renovated multiple times, preserving its historic and spiritual value.