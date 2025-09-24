71 Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada in a single day following 'Lon Varratu' campaign appeal

RAIPUR: Seventy-one cadres of outlawed CPI (Maoist) renounced the banned outfit and surrendered in an edgy district of Dantewada, south Bastar, on Wednesday.

Of them, thirty carry a collective reward of Rs 64 lakh.

In an ongoing campaign appeal —‘Lon Varratu’ (return to your home/village)—by Chhattisgarh police intended for the Maoist cadres, Dantewada is consistently yielding results ever since the campaign was launched in 2020 by the then district police chief Abhishek Pallava.

Dantewada district superintendent of police Gaurav Rai said that the total number of Maoists who have so far surrendered under the ‘Lon Varratu’ is 1113, of which 297 people carried rewards on their heads.

“Among the 71 who surrendered on Wednesday were 21 females. Besides the operations under the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign, we are simultaneously carrying out a community outreach programme attempting to impress upon the misled cadres of Red rebels about the benefits of the State’s surrender and rehabilitation policy”, the SP added.