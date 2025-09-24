Actor Sonu Sood appears before ED in betting app linked PMLA case

NEW DELHI: Actor Sonu Sood on Wednesday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money-laundering case linked to an online betting app named 1xBet, officials said.

Sood (52) reached the agency's office in central Delhi around 12 noon.

The investigating officer of the case will question the actor and record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

The federal probe agency has questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, Robin Uthappa and Yuvraj Singh apart from former TMC MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty and Bengali actor Ankush Hazra over the last few weeks as part of this investigation.

Some female social media influencers have also been questioned by the agency as part of this investigation.

The probe into the operations of the 1xBet betting app is part of the ED's wider probe against such platforms on allegations of duping numerous people of crores of rupees and reportedly evading a huge amount of direct and indirect taxes.

According to Curacao-registered 1xBet, it is a globally recognised bookmaker with 18 years in the betting industry.

The brand's customers can place bets on thousands of sporting events, with the company's website and app available in 70 languages, according to the information available on its website.

Some more sportspersons, movie actors, online influencers and celebrities are expected to be questioned by the agency in the coming days.