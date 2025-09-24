Bihar court summons Prashant Kishor in defamation case filed by minister Ashok Choudhary

PATNA: A Patna court on Wednesday issued summons against Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in connection with a defamation case filed by a JD(U) minister, Ashok Choudhary.

The chief judicial magistrate’s court directed Kishor to appear before it on October 17 in the case, which stems from an allegation in June this year that Choudhary paid money to secure a Lok Sabha ticket for his daughter, Shambhavi Choudhary.

Shambhavi contested Lok Sabha election from Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) from Samastipur (SC) constituency and won. She is now an MP from Samastipur.

Choudhary sent a legal notice to Kishor before filing a defamation case against him.

A day earlier, the state minister and JD(U) national general secretary sent a legal notice to Jan Suraaj Party’s founder after he alleged that the former purchased land worth Rs 200 crore.

Sanjay Jaiswal, BJP MP from Bettiah, has also filed a defamation case against Kishor for the latter’s allegations that he was involved in a ‘petrol-diesel’ scam.