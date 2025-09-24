BJP terms Congress CWC meeting in Bihar a blow to Tejashwi Yadav’s CM aspirations

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday described the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Bihar — held ahead of the upcoming assembly elections — as the “final nail in the coffin” of Tejashwi Yadav’s ambition to become Chief Minister.

The Congress convened its CWC meeting in Bihar for the first time since Independence, a move the BJP interpreted as an attempt to assert itself as a parallel power within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and signal strength to its key ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Taking a swipe at the CWC meeting in Patna, which was attended by Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and other senior leaders, BJP leader Amit Malviya, In-charge of the party’s National Information & Technology Department, said:

“The CWC meeting in Bihar has sent several messages to the Grand Alliance. Firstly, this is the same Congress that has consistently insulted Bihar and Biharis with indecent remarks.”

Calling the meeting a setback for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav’s chief ministerial aspirations, Malviya added:

“This Congress Working Committee meeting, the first of its kind in Bihar since Independence, is essentially the final nail in the coffin of Tejashwi Yadav’s dream of becoming Chief Minister. There appears to be a growing consensus among the Congress and Grand Alliance allies that Tejashwi will never be declared the CM face.”