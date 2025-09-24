CBSE releases tentative date sheets for 2026 Board exams, scheduled from February 17 to July 15

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the tentative date sheets for the 2026 board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. According to the announcement, the exams will be held between 17 February and 15 July 2026.

Approximately 45 lakh candidates from India and 26 countries abroad are expected to appear across 204 subjects. In addition to the main examinations, CBSE will also conduct exams for Class 12 sports students, second board exams for Class 10, and supplementary exams for Class 12 during this period.

The board stated that the early release of the tentative schedule is aimed at helping students, teachers, and schools plan more effectively. “This initiative will allow students to prepare structured study plans, help schools align academic and administrative activities, and enable teachers to plan their personal schedules, including vacations, with clarity,” the CBSE notification read.