Congress unveils 10-point EBC-focused agenda ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: The Congress on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point programme focused on education, employment, and reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for October–November.

At the ‘Ati Picchada Nyay Sankalp’ rally in Patna, the party pledged to implement the program if the opposition INDIA bloc forms the next government in the state.

Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outlined the party’s vision for EBCs, promising that their agenda would be implemented not as mere assurances but as a "guarantee." One of the key proposals includes the enactment of an exclusive EBC Atrocities Prevention Act to tackle caste-based crimes against EBCs.

Rahul also referred to Article 15(5), pledging reservation for EBCs in all private educational institutions in Bihar. He promised to increase EBC reservation from the current 20% to 30% in panchayats and urban local bodies.

Amid applause, Rahul said, “This is not my vision, nor of the Congress or the alliance — it is the vision of the EBCs themselves.” Criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, he questioned why such decisions had not been made in the past two decades, accusing the current government of exploiting the EBC vote bank.