Congress unveils 10-point EBC-focused agenda ahead of Bihar elections

PATNA: The Congress on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point programme focused on education, employment, and reservation for Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs), ahead of the Bihar assembly elections scheduled for October–November.
At the ‘Ati Picchada Nyay Sankalp’ rally in Patna, the party pledged to implement the program if the opposition INDIA bloc forms the next government in the state.
Addressing the gathering, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi outlined the party’s vision for EBCs, promising that their agenda would be implemented not as mere assurances but as a "guarantee." One of the key proposals includes the enactment of an exclusive EBC Atrocities Prevention Act to tackle caste-based crimes against EBCs.
Rahul also referred to Article 15(5), pledging reservation for EBCs in all private educational institutions in Bihar. He promised to increase EBC reservation from the current 20% to 30% in panchayats and urban local bodies.
Amid applause, Rahul said, “This is not my vision, nor of the Congress or the alliance — it is the vision of the EBCs themselves.” Criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s long tenure, he questioned why such decisions had not been made in the past two decades, accusing the current government of exploiting the EBC vote bank.
He further promised to remove the 50% cap on reservations and align quotas with population proportions. A law would be passed in the state assembly and sent to the Centre for inclusion under the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution to protect it from judicial scrutiny.
The Congress also pledged to provide residential land to landless individuals from EBC, SC, ST, and BC communities — three decimals in urban areas and five decimals in rural areas.
Under the Right to Education Act, the party vowed to earmark half the existing seats in private schools for EBC, SC, ST, and OBC students.
The party also proposed reserving 50% of government contracts worth up to Rs 25 crore for these communities. To oversee implementation, a Reservation Regulatory Authority would be established, with any future changes to the reservation list requiring legislative approval.
“I have promised a hydrogen bomb — and it will come,” Rahul said, referring to the transformative potential of the proposed reforms.
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also spoke at the event, pledging to fully implement the Mandal Commission recommendations if the opposition comes to power.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, VIP party leader Mukesh Sahani, and other senior leaders were present at the rally.