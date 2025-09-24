Cracks emerge in Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate amid infighting and betrayals

CHANDIGARH: Internal rivalries and alleged betrayals have led to cracks within the criminal syndicate headed by notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The latest rift surfaced following the September 12 shooting outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s house in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The attack has brought the growing tensions between the Godara-Brar faction and the Bishnoi group into sharp focus.

The firing, which occurred early in the morning, was quickly claimed by gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar on social media. They justified the attack as retaliation for allegedly insulting remarks made by Patani’s sister towards two spiritual leaders.

Sources say the responsibility claim was posted on a joint social media page belonging to Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, which also included cryptic warnings aimed at "traitors" within the gang. Similar statements were shared by gangster Harry Boxer (real name Hari Chand Jaat)—a key operative of the Godara network from Narayanpur, Rajasthan, who is believed to be operating from the United States.

Previously affiliated with Lawrence Bishnoi, both Godara and Brar publicly distanced themselves from him, urging that their current actions not be associated with Bishnoi’s leadership.

Just days later, on September 17, Uttar Pradesh Police conducted an encounter near Tronica City in Ghaziabad, killing two shooters from Haryana—Ravinder of Rohtak and Arun of Sonepat—linked to the Bareilly attack.

Following this, without naming anyone directly, the breakaway faction accused an unnamed "traitor" of colluding with law enforcement agencies to secure the release of Anmol Bishnoi, Lawrence Bishnoi’s younger brother, and of betraying gang interests.

A senior police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that intelligence inputs indicate rising tensions between gang factions.

“The situation is dynamic, and more developments are expected soon,” he said, hinting at potential gang war-related killings.