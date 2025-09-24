CWC resolution calls SIR 'greatest threat' to democracy, slams India's 'shameful' silence on Gaza genocide

"It is not based on public trust but on deceit. In the absence of democratic accountability, the government is freed of any obligation to care about unemployment, farmer suicides, inflation, crumbling healthcare, ruined education and crumbling infrastructure. The government is apathetic because it knows that it can remain in power not through service but through deceit and fear," the resolution said.

'Vote chor' is inseparable from attacks on the Constitution, the economy, social justice, and national security, it said.

It is the single thread that exposes the regime's illegitimacy and its actions, the resolution said.

The CWC reiterated that its dire apprehension regarding the "Special Intensive Revision" in Bihar as "yet another dirty trick from the BJP's toolkit to manipulate electoral rolls and cling to power."

"Their aim is clear: to disenfranchise the poor, workers, backward classes and minorities - the very people who are determined to oust the NDA from Bihar," the CWC said.

In its appeal to Bihar voters, the CWC urged the people to recognize the power of their vote.

"The Indian National Congress promises to continue the struggle, both inside Parliament and on the streets. This fight is for the protection of our fundamental constitutional rights, for reservations and social justice, and for ensuring fair delivery of welfare benefits to every citizen of Bihar as well as India," he said.

"Since Mahatma Gandhi's first Satyagraha in India, against indigo planters in Champaran, Bihar has always guided the direction of the nation. It once again stands at a decisive juncture today," the appeal said.

"The Congress Working Committee calls upon all voters of Bihar to strengthen this democratic fight. What has already become a household slogan in Bihar is poised to echo across the nation tomorrow - "Vote Chor, Ghaddi Chorh," it said.

In the appeal, the Congress Working Committee declared that the conspiracy of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls is the "greatest threat to our democracy today."

"As evident in Bihar, this process has been designed to systematically rob citizens from marginalized communities like Dalits, OBCs, Adivasis, and Minorities of their Right to Vote," the CWC said.

"This disenfranchisement through the attack on the Right to Vote will culminate in snatching away their rights in government welfare schemes as well as their constitutionally guaranteed reservations.

When the vote of the people is stolen, their future, their dignity, and their constitutional entitlements are stolen along with it," it said.

Speaking during the CWC meeting, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government's foreign policy.

Gandhi alleged that the Modi government had caused a "collapse" of Indian foreign policy.

He said the prime minister should stand up to Trump and keep India's national interest at the forefront, according to the sources.

His remarks come a day after Trump, in his address to the United Nations General Assembly, said China and India are the "primary funders" of the Ukraine war by continuing to purchase Russian oil.

The CWC also slammed India's alleged silence over Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Expressing "profound distress" over the genocidal war, Congress pointed out that India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and alleged that it "has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator."

The opposition party also alleged that due to the government's policy on Gaza, India's foreign policy has now "acquired a moral taint".

In its political resolution passed after deliberations here, the CWC said it "expresses profound distress over the ongoing genocide of innocent civilians in Gaza".

"India has always been a beacon of moral conscience and the champion of the post-colonial world,? it has now shamefully been reduced to a silent spectator. Our foreign policy has now acquired a moral taint," the resolution said.