Delhi Police busts interstate arms racket, cartridge factory unearthed in UP; three held

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted an illegal arms and ammunition racket operating in the national capital region and unearthed a cartridge manufacturing factory linked to it in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Three men -- Fazil (50), Jameer (57), and Illiyas (65) -- have been arrested in the case.

Two semi-automatic pistols, five single-shot pistols and 210 live cartridges were recovered from their possession during an operation on Monday.

The police also busted an arms factory in Moradabad, seizing a lathe machine, grinding machine, cartridge-making equipment, 257 empty cartridges, 354 bullet leads, 350 empty shells, gunpowder, solid brass rods, and other incriminating material.

The raw material could have been used to produce nearly 1,000 cartridges, an officer said.

"The operation was carried out by a team on September 22, after police received specific inputs that Fazil, an illicit arms supplier, would deliver weapons near Ghazipur flyover in Delhi. A trap was laid and Fazil was apprehended at the spot.

"A search led to the recovery of four single-shot pistols and 166 live cartridges," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said.