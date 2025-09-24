'Delhi Se Dweep': Army's recruitment rallies set to reach southernmost district of India

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is holding a "Delhi Se Dweep" campaign under which recruitment rallies will be organized in the farthest corner of the nation -- the Andaman and Nicobar group of islands.
To ensure maximum participation and ease of access, the rally will be conducted at Netaji Stadium, Sri Vijaya Puram from 8-10 October for candidates from North & Middle Andaman and South Andaman districts, and at the Mini Sports Stadium, Campbell Bay, from 14-15 October for aspirants of Nicobar district -- the southernmost in India.
The southernmost point of the islands 'Pygmalion Point', presently known as Indira Point, is 310 km from Car Nicobar and barely 140 km from Sumatra Island (Indonesia).
The Andaman and Nicobar group of islands located deep in the Bay of Bengal provide invaluable strategic reach over the South East Asia region and the Straits of Malacca and Sunda.
This initiative reflects the Army's endeavour to bring opportunities closer to the youth by reducing the challenges of long distance travel and administrative hurdles, particularly for those from the southernmost areas of Nicobar district.
The Directorate General of Recruiting, Indian Army, said, "This landmark initiative ensures that even the youth from the remotest islands are given an equal opportunity to wear the olive green and serve the nation with pride. More than just a career, the Indian Army offers a life of discipline, honour, and glory."
As per the Army, the Recruiting Office (Headquarters), Chennai, will organise the rallies to enroll the youth of the Andaman & Nicobar group of islands shortlisted in the online Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for the recruiting year 2025-26, as Agniveer General Duty (All Arms), Agniveer Office Assistant / Store Keeper Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Technical (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman 10" pass (All Arms), Agniveer Tradesman 8" pass (All Arms), Sepay Pharmacy, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant/ Nursing Assistant (Veterinary) and Agniveer (General Duty) Women in Corps of Military Police.
It is mandatory for candidates to bring all the documents listed in the respective rally notification as uploaded on www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.