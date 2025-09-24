'Delhi Se Dweep': Army's recruitment rallies set to reach southernmost district of India

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is holding a "Delhi Se Dweep" campaign under which recruitment rallies will be organized in the farthest corner of the nation -- the Andaman and Nicobar group of islands.

To ensure maximum participation and ease of access, the rally will be conducted at Netaji Stadium, Sri Vijaya Puram from 8-10 October for candidates from North & Middle Andaman and South Andaman districts, and at the Mini Sports Stadium, Campbell Bay, from 14-15 October for aspirants of Nicobar district -- the southernmost in India.

The southernmost point of the islands 'Pygmalion Point', presently known as Indira Point, is 310 km from Car Nicobar and barely 140 km from Sumatra Island (Indonesia).

The Andaman and Nicobar group of islands located deep in the Bay of Bengal provide invaluable strategic reach over the South East Asia region and the Straits of Malacca and Sunda.