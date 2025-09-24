Husband sets wife, mother-in-law on fire at beauty parlour in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: A man stormed into his wife’s beauty parlour in Kubernagar, doused her and his mother-in-law with petrol, and set them ablaze in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The wife died during treatment, while the mother-in-law is battling for her life with 70% burns.

The accused, who also sustained burns, has been arrested and kept under police guard at the hospital.

The accused, Ashok Rajput, barged into the parlour around 6 pm carrying a bucket of petrol. A heated argument broke out with his wife, which quickly escalated when her mother intervened. In a fit of rage, Ashok poured petrol on both women and set them on fire, before fleeing the scene.

Bystanders tried to save the victims by pouring water on the burning mother and daughter and rushed them to Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Doctors fought to save them, but the wife succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

The mother-in-law remains in critical condition with 70% burns. The Sardarnagar police were immediately informed, and the Police launched a manhunt. Within hours, Accuse Ashok was arrested.