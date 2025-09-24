IAF's MiG-21 to retire after over six decades of service; decommissioning ceremony in Chandigarh on Sept. 26

CHANDIGARH: After 62 years, the Soviet-origin iconic Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21, IAF's first supersonic air combat interceptor, will fly into the sky for different formations at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force base on September 26.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and a woman fighter pilot, Squadron Leader Priya Sharma, will be among the six pilots to fly the lost sortie.

A full dress rehearsal of the September 26 ceremony was held today. At present, the air force currently has two MiG-21 squadrons, the No 23 Squadron, known as “Panthers”, and the No 3 Squadron, called as “Cobras.”

There will be a three-aircraft Badal formation and a five-aircraft Panther formation.

Six MiG-21s belonging to the 23 Squadron will participate in the final fly past ceremony and will be given a ceremonial water cannon salute as they land.